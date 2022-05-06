Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Avery Dennison worth $12,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,452,701,000 after buying an additional 382,261 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 310.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,682,000 after buying an additional 320,114 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 976.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,032,000 after buying an additional 148,977 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 18.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 775,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,617,000 after buying an additional 119,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 52.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,073,000 after buying an additional 110,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY opened at $179.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $156.51 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.16%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVY. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

