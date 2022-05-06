First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $4.58 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 903,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,874,000 after purchasing an additional 46,188 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Welltower by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 31,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 17,977 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL opened at $89.97 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.74 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The company has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.35, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.82%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WELL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.75.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

