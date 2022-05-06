First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,572 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $225,394,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,985,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,078 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,395 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,126,000 after buying an additional 782,311 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,490,000 after buying an additional 501,073 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Piper Sandler raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $115.44 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $100.07 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.35 and its 200 day moving average is $116.40. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.65. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.80%.

About Discover Financial Services (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.