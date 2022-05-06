Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,828 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TREX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Trex by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 1,456.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex stock opened at $55.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.44. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $140.98.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TREX. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Trex from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.72.

Trex Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.