First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $73.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.43 and a 200 day moving average of $96.35. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $72.17 and a 52 week high of $119.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

