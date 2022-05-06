Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Stake Boosted by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,467,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,864,000 after purchasing an additional 153,936 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 783,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,821,000 after purchasing an additional 42,004 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 140,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 82,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 40,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,714,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,225,000 after purchasing an additional 175,326 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Primo Water alerts:

In related news, CFO Jay Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $138,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook acquired 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $48,311.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

PRMW opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -718.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.14.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.20 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is -1,400.00%.

Primo Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.