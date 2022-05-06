Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 87.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 310,047 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Alamos Gold by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGI opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $9.38.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.05 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.25%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.32.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

