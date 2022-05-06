Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 563 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Park LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,471,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,203,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $155.68 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $138.25 and a one year high of $167.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.34 and its 200 day moving average is $152.07.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

