Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 18,626 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,626 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Newell Brands worth $7,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 170.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 195.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.71. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average is $22.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

