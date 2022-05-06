Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,606 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $7,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,692 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 513,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,133,000 after acquiring an additional 154,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 788,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,083,000 after acquiring an additional 41,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Snap from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Snap from $77.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Snap from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.42. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $271,061.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 229,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,601.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $36,242,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,395,449 shares of company stock worth $80,882,203 over the last three months.

Snap Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.