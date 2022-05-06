Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 4,315 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carter's alerts:

CRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush upgraded Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $81.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.14 and a 52-week high of $111.17.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.21 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

Carter’s Profile (Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.