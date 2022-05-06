Natixis Advisors L.P. Invests $3.85 Million in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 67,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.10% of Beacon Roofing Supply as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 541,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,840,000 after acquiring an additional 97,685 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 35,275 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on BECN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.22.

In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 102,219 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,255.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,755,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,156,537.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $62.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $63.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.71.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 3.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

