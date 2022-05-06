CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,000 First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. 53.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.84 per share, with a total value of $89,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $452,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,050 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

FFIN opened at $41.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.86. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.15.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 43.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

