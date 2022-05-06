Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000.

ESLT stock opened at $206.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $122.85 and a one year high of $238.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.94 and its 200 day moving average is $182.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.77%.

ESLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

