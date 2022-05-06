CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $374,000 Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 107.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,294 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INMD. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in InMode by 420.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in InMode by 540.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in InMode in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in InMode by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 526 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

INMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of InMode in a report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of InMode from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.58 and its 200 day moving average is $55.81. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. InMode had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 44.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

