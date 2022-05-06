Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 5,863 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,323 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 68,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 1.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.38. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.61 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

