CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 110 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Garmin by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $108.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.48 and its 200 day moving average is $127.03. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $106.66 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

