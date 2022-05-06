Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 619,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,609,000 after acquiring an additional 159,838 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 721.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 167,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after acquiring an additional 147,532 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 570.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 172,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after acquiring an additional 146,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,968,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,218,000 after acquiring an additional 54,618 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 604,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,500,000 after acquiring an additional 48,004 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $56.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.96 and a 200 day moving average of $60.34. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $55.87 and a 12-month high of $63.01.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

