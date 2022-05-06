CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 174,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 30,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 97,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $70.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.95 and its 200 day moving average is $76.74. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.04 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.