General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Increased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 206.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 21.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 9.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $39.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day moving average of $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.52. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.62.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

