Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 390.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period.

MTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.25.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $249.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.38 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.09. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by ($0.25). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.25%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

