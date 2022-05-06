Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 1,629 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,585 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Credicorp during the third quarter valued at $1,882,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Credicorp by 53.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 186,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,720,000 after purchasing an additional 65,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Credicorp by 31.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

Credicorp stock opened at $132.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $88.67 and a 52-week high of $182.11.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $938.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.24 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

