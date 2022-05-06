Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 12,810 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 363.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,326,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,789,000 after acquiring an additional 125,279 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,205,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,826,000 after acquiring an additional 35,332 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,211,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,835,000 after acquiring an additional 739,511 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,992,000 after acquiring an additional 642,869 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,155,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,729,000 after acquiring an additional 86,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $72.79 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.40.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

