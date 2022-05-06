Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,330 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 295,798 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 58,605 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 199,984 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after buying an additional 12,059 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 678 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BUD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €70.00 ($73.68) to €75.00 ($78.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($63.16) to €65.00 ($68.42) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($87.37) to €72.00 ($75.79) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Shares of BUD opened at $57.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day moving average of $60.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 17.60%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

