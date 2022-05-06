First Republic Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,515 shares of company stock worth $734,010 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ES opened at $89.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.67. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.82%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ES. BMO Capital Markets cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

About Eversource Energy (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.