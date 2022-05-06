First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 19,564 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $55.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.07. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $38.65 and a 52-week high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

