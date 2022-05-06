First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,285 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.92.

In other news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FND opened at $79.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.76. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

