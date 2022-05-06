First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $4.85 Million Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,784 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,556,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,523,000 after buying an additional 773,907 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,310,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,901,000 after purchasing an additional 675,694 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1,235.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 762,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,826,000 after purchasing an additional 705,704 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 1,845.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 681,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,285,000 after purchasing an additional 646,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 633,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,767,000 after buying an additional 42,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $3,743,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

SCCO stock opened at $62.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.88. The firm has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.30.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

