First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,273 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 387,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,057,000 after buying an additional 95,166 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 72,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA REZ opened at $87.63 on Friday. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.54 and a 1-year high of $100.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.25.

