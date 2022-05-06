First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $4.77 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LH. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,085.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,851,000 after purchasing an additional 363,904 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $100,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,562,000 after buying an additional 230,982 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,092.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 269,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,827,000 after acquiring an additional 177,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $251.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.45 and a 200-day moving average of $278.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $232.01 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.88.

In related news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $263.66 per share, for a total transaction of $922,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,588 shares of company stock worth $987,605. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

