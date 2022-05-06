First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 20,433 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Quanterix worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Quanterix during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter worth about $260,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTRX opened at $22.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.65. Quanterix Co. has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The company has a market capitalization of $836.13 million, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.59.

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 52.18%. The company had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 1,364 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $47,699.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $97,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,623 shares of company stock worth $262,272 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

QTRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Quanterix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanterix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

