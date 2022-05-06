First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,952,000 after buying an additional 153,254 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,276,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 514,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after acquiring an additional 118,182 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 244,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after acquiring an additional 65,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 32,776 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $47.71 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.87.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.