First Republic Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $504.75.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $417.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $454.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $391.28 and a 1-year high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

