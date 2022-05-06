First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,589,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,181,699,000 after purchasing an additional 281,537 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $355,331,000 after buying an additional 78,785 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,566,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,513,000 after acquiring an additional 153,315 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,390,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,625,000 after acquiring an additional 174,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,059,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $213,102,000 after acquiring an additional 197,696 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PKI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $147.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.16. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.56 and a 52-week high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.53.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.73%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 4.58%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

