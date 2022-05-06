First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,207 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,507 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,207 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 979.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 154.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.96. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

