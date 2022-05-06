First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 21,499 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 563,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,499 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 161.7% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.93. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $12.48.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.04%.

ET has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.91.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,007.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

