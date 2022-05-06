First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.39% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

CRBN opened at $149.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12-month low of $148.05 and a 12-month high of $176.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.92.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.