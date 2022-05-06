First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $337,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,028 shares of company stock worth $682,033 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.13.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $153.74 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.43 and a 12-month high of $293.20. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -904.30 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Penumbra (Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.