First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 513.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on DRE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

NYSE DRE opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.91. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.64%.

Duke Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.