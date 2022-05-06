First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 11,878 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,907 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,878 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Masco by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Masco by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 233,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,375,000 after acquiring an additional 40,556 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $2,662,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,331 shares of company stock worth $3,911,613 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $54.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 49.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.69.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

