First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 782.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,217,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,148,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,199,000 after buying an additional 549,452 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,370.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 366,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,725,000 after acquiring an additional 395,332 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 586,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,362,000 after acquiring an additional 362,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,502,000.

EWT stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $68.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.33.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

