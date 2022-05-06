GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,666 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

GSK opened at $44.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.40. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($21.74) to GBX 1,900 ($23.74) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,775 ($22.17) to GBX 1,800 ($22.49) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,248.67.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

