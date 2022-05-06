First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 693.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $201.18 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $175.01 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.19 and its 200-day moving average is $223.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 87.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.88.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

