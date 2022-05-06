First Republic Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Markel by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Markel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total value of $2,229,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,920. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,506.67.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,336.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.74. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,155.00 and a 52-week high of $1,519.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,407.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,307.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $19.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $16.60 by $3.07. Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 72.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

