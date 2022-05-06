First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 25,594 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,032 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,594 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in HP by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $164,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,479.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,951 shares of company stock worth $4,705,657. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

Shares of HPQ opened at $37.91 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average of $35.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

