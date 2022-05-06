First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYG stock opened at $164.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.79. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

