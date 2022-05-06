First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,079 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Southern by 38.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 983,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,927,000 after buying an additional 272,410 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,206 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 553,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $74.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.78 and its 200 day moving average is $67.60. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $77.24. The stock has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $7,005,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $57,821.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,808,569. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

