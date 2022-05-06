Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOX. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

VOX stock opened at $104.28 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $101.70 and a one year high of $151.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.72.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

