First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 14,505 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLY. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY opened at $86.81 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $85.17 and a one year high of $105.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

