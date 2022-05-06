First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,899 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNS. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.58.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $60,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 296,043 shares of company stock worth $45,192,594 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $149.40 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $192.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.53. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

